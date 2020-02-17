It was an evening filled with glamour and the true celebration of cinematic excellence at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati last evening.

The red carpet saw flamboyance like never before as the best of Bollywood strutted for the celebration in their stylish-most avataar. From the extremely vivacious Alia Bhatt, dashing Varun Dhawan, to the breath-taking Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, among others turned many heads as they owned the red carpet with their mesmerising looks.

The cinephiles in the audience were in for a spectacular visual treat as they witnessed their favourite Bollywood actors come together for power-packed performances. To pay a special tribute to all the Showmen of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana performed to a medley of retro and latest beats of Bollywood like Jeena Yahaan, Yeh Dil na hota bechara, Yahoo Yahoo, Babumoshai among others.

Madhuri Dixit enthralled the audience with a mesmerising act on songs of the golden voices of our country like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Lata Mangeshkar), In Ankhon (Asha Bhosle), Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Alka Yagnik) among others.

Varun Dhawan set the stage on fire with his action-packed performance on electrifying songs like Kaavaan Kaavaan, Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram and Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo among others.

The latest heartthrob Kartik Aaryan made his debut on the Filmfare stage on songs like One two ka Four, Kali Kali Aankhein, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Oh Oh Jane Jaana, Haan Main Galat, Aahun Aahun among others and swept every girl off their feet with his captivating performance.

Filmfare R. D. Burman Award completes 25 years with this edition and to mark this occasion, the ultimate entertainer Ranveer Singh ‘vakaoo-ed’ the audience by dancing to the beats of classics like Aa dekhke Zara, Chand Mera Di, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Duniya mein logo ko and Yamma yamma.

The versatile Vicky Kaushal gave an ode to 65 years of Filmfare Awards by taking the audience on a journey through songs like Nanhe Munne Bachhe teri muththi mein kya hai, Papa kehte hain Bada naam karega, Ruk Ja O dil Deewane, Koi Mil Gaya, Senorita and Malhari among many others.

Closing the evening on a high note was Akshay Kumar who performed to songs like Teri Mitti, Shaitan Ka sala, Laal Ghaghra, and Sauda Khara Khara among others. The quintessential king of glamour, Karan Johar and the charming Vicky Kaushal had the audience in raptures throughout the splendid evening as hosts.

Bringing in the true flavours of Assam to the starry night, a special performance of the traditional Assamese folk dance left the audiences mesmerised.

Zoya Akhtar won the Best Director Award for Gully Boy. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar along with Taapsee Pannu won the award for the Critics Best Actor award (Male) and (Female) respectively.

