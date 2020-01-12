Films like 'Chhapaak' inspire acid victims to live again: Soni

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Jan 12 (IANS) Politics over Deepika Padukone-starrer and Meghna Gulzar-directed film 'Chhapaak', has saddened Kunti Soni, an acid attack victim, who worked with the actor in the film.

"People are mouthing opinion without watching the film. They don't understand the pain of a acid attack victim. The film will encourage the 'daughters' who got stung by acid to live again," Soni told IANS.

Narrating her story, Soni said, only the person whose daughter has gone through this, could understand the pain.

Calling Meghna Gulzar "very courageous", Soni said, "It's difficult to mould the pain of the acid victims into a film. Such films are inspirations for the society and give courage to the acid victims. The politics on this film is unfortunate. Deepika has portrayed the life of an acid victim."

Instead of doing politics on such a movie, Soni said, "The people should accept it with open heart, because the film depicts the horror an acid victim woman undergoes. After watching the film, the society will come to know that acid can only damage face not the will."

Soni, who studied till class five, was on October 22, 2011, attacked by her husband with acid suspecting her character. She fought her case in the court, but didn't lose hope. She is looking after about a dozen family members. Her husband died in an accident in 2017.

"The whole family had to struggle. People made derogatory and insensitive remarks on us. I have undergone face surgery for 15 times. But none of my in-laws came to see me during the treatment," Soni said.

"My parents stood like a rock and didn't let my spirit shatter. My father met all the expenses of treatment. He even sold his house.

"During the legal battle, my lawyer told me about the Shiroz Cafe. I joined the institution in 2017. It's very encouraging to work here. They teach people to move forward. I am self-reliant now and has a different identity."

"Though, my role in the movie is small, it's a matter of pride for us to work in it," Soni said.

