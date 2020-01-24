Stealing several hearts through his phenomenal work in films like ‘The Normal Heart’, ‘Noah’, ‘Unbroken’ and bagging an Emmy nomination for his role in the show ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’, popular actor Finn Wittrock stars in PVR Pictures’ film ‘Judy’ that releases today i.e. 24th January 2020.

Portraying the heartthrob Mickey Deans in the film, he stuns audiences with his on-screen performance and chemistry with co-actor Renée Zellweger.

Thrilled to be working his co-actor Renée, he expressed sheer admiration for her, “The first time I saw her, I remember not recognizing who she was. But I rarely saw her as Renee. So many times it would happen that she had already gotten into makeup before I got there, she was still in makeup after I got home.

So I was shocked when I finally saw her at our wrap party come in with her blonde hair and I thought - right that's who you are. She had a foot in it at all times. I felt like I worked with Judy.”

He further added, “I think Renée is just pure energy; I like the kind of ebullient joy she brings to set. You see some footage of Judy and it’s the same kind of bubbly energy. There’s some source of light inside her that’s always on and I think I connected to that.

Playing Judy Garland’s last husband, Mickey Deans in the film, the actor did his research on the late couple and studied their chemistry very closely. He said, “I did find a little video bit on him, there was a documentary that was made following Judy Garland around and he comes in for a bit and sees her backstage.

So I recorded that and would listen to it a few times every day to get his New Jersey accent right and his way of moving. It was great because the video has two of them together so you could see their physical dynamic which was super helpful. ”