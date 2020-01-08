  1. Home
  3. First Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

First Look Poster Out: Nidaan Starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke

Nidaan
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 16:00:01 IST

Nidaan movie makers has released the first look of poster starring Gireesh Sahdev and Krunali Madke in lead roles. The poster looks decent Gireesh Sahdev wearing spaces and Krunali holded hand of his two children it shows care and love.

Nidaan is the fascinating story of bringing the ancient healthcare system of wellness called Ayurveda. The movie is based on a true story where a man, whose family was told by an allopathic physician that he would never walk, family runs through different problem. The film show there struggle and difficulties which they have faced during treatment. 

Music composed by Praful Herasani and Vishwajeet, Lyrics are from Ikhlas. The film made under the banner of RKM film production, Story and Directed by Manas Kumar and produced by Krunali Madke. The film will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

