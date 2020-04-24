  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Flashback Friday: Yami Gautam revists first day in school

Flashback Friday: Yami Gautam revists first day in school

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 19:37:06 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) If you want to see actress Yami Gautam in school uniform then head to her Instagram profile right away. She has posted a picture of her first day in school.

"My first day to school ! I am sure I dint know what it meant but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform and see where mummy-papa taking me... and I continued with this enthusiasm forever," she wrote on Instagram along with the image in which little Yami is all groomed with an identity card pinned on her grey tunic.

She also asked her followers to live each moment to the fullest.

"Let life excite us at every moment, no matter where it takes us, just believe, embrace it and keep walking #stayhome #staysafe," Yami added.

On the film front, Yami, who impressed all with her role of a TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

NewsSara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

NewsVideo: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsTaylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

Movie ReviewExtraction: Old-school action fest

Extraction: Old-school action fest

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T