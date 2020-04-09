Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Actress Florence Pugh has slammed Instagram trolls who posted comments which she has described as “horrid” and “bullying” after she made her relationship with actor Zach Braff official earlier in the week.

Pugh, 24, shared a video on her Instagram account on Monday, in which she has hit back at her followers for bullying her and Braff’s age difference.

The 'Little Women' star began the clip by explaining that she has struggled a lot with the idea of speaking out, due to which she ultimately felt compelled to do so.

“On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach’s birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid basically bullying someone on my page,” Pugh said in the video.

“It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page. I’ve never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I’ve never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe,” Pugh continued.

Pugh added that she has always encouraged a positive and friendly atmosphere on her Instagram page and that she won't allow any trolling and bullying.

“I will not allow that behavior on my page. I’m not about that. It makes me upset.”

“It makes me upset that during this time when we need to be together, the world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason,” she continued referring to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pugh then grew more stern saying, “I’m 24 years old.”

“I have been working since I was 17. I have been earning money since I was 17. I became an adult when I was 18.”

“I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love,” Pugh said.

The British actress further said that her choice has nothing to do with anyone and that followers who don’t agree with her should unfollow her because any abuse thrown at her beau Braff was abuse thrown at her.