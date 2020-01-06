  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi | 06 Jan 2020

Radhika Apte, who featured in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s  Sacred Games season 1. The show was hugely appreciated by the audiences.

This picture has a proof that this news is true. Vikramaditya Motwane are all smiles beside the photo her. Relax guys don’t get any wrong ideas. We are just talking about the picture Radhika shared on her Instagram.

Radhika shared a photo and captioned,. “Look what I found!! 😳🤬🤪@swapsagram #vikrammotwane @sacredgames_tv @netflix_in #behindthescenes”

She shared behind the scenes of ‘Sacred Games’  and Vikramaditya Motwane is all smiles.

Radhika Apte who played the pivotal role as  Anjali Mathur but unfortunately her character was killed in the first season itself by the villain Malcolm Mourad (Luke Kenny). Radhika praised by the audiences for her performance.

Check out Radhika Apte’s Instagram post below:

Radhika Apte's Instagram post

