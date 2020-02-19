Janhvi Kapoor is helping raise money for charity

After Alia Bhatt's successful interaction with her fan, Fankind, an online fundraising platform founded by Anshula Kapoor has announced their latest campaign and is all set to capture Janhvi Kapoor's die-hard fan moments via Fankind.

With Janhvi, her fans have a one of a kind fun & thrilling opportunity to go on a private VIP helicopter ride with her over the skies of Mumbai! Surely, this once in a lifetime opportunity is set to be a treat for the fans and should not be missed!

Through Fankind, Janhvi is helping raise money for Saath Charitable Trust for school supplies needed for the education of underprivileged children in Ahmedabad.

Talking about this campaign, Janhvi said, "I am really proud of my sister for creating this platform that allows us to connect with our fans and make wonderful memories with them but also helps us raise money for organizations that we believe in.

Through this, I have had the opportunity to help raise funds for the Saath Foundation that helps in the education of underprivileged kids. Also, I get to go on a helicopter ride with whoever the lucky fan is.

I am extremely excited for this experience because I have myself spent a lot of time in the helicopter. I think it's one of the most fun things that I have ever had the privilege to experience and I can't wait to share with my fan."

Fankind gives a chance for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities through uniquely curated experiences, while helping raise funds for various charities across India.

From taking care of their travel and stay arrangements to providing the once in a lifetime experience promised with the celebrity, Fankind ensures that it is a day that the fan will cherish forever.