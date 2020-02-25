  1. Home
For Elnaaz Norouzi, athleisure is the way to go

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 18:32:11 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) There is an Iranian whiff in the Bollywood air these days. Ever since she zoomed into the limelight with her small but impressive act in the web series "Sacred Games", Tehran-born Elnaaz Norouzi has made Bollywood sit up and notice.

Her performance in the Punjabi film "Khiro Khundi" was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, "Abhay". The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa's "Made in India" and Tony Kakkar's "Naagin jaise kamar hila", is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

Elnaaz, who loves being fit, believes sporty is the right way to go when it comes to making a stylish statement in leisure. She recently opted for Athleisure for a casual statement, and slayed it as few can.

