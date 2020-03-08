  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Four More Shots Please!' to be back in April

'Four More Shots Please!' to be back in April

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 09:46:21 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will release in April.

On International Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the series will launch on April 17.

The series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The streaming giant also unveiled the first look poster of the show's second season, which gives a vivid glimpse of the four leads, who celebrate their flaws.

The second part will pick-up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

--IANS

sug/vin

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

FeatureCan "Corona" help Film Industry?

Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus