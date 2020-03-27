Having won hearts for a fun and adventure-filled depiction of our favourite gang of girls, it’s a no brainer that with Amazon Prime Video’s original and much-awaited show Four More Shots Please! season 2 being just around the corner, all eyes are on the cast and creators of the show. Though a lot has been spoken by the leading ladies of the show — Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, we haven’t heard much show’s creator - Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Rangita, who started her career as an advertising and marketing professional, forayed into the wonderful world of entertainment and eventually managed to become the talk of the town with the first season of Four More Shots Please! With a Her bold and free narrative style, Rangita has gone on to win plaudits aplenty from critics and audiences alike. Having set the bar high with the first season of the show, it is only human for all of us to expect something even grander in the second installment. Here is what Rangita has to say about the second season of the show.

“Season on season it’s our constant attempt to cover new ground on all aspects of the show while still keeping it familiar and aspirational for our viewers, returning and new. So much about friendship is being able to travel together, explore new worlds and letting those new worlds inspire you and your closest relationships. Season 1 we road-tripped to Goa, season 2 we’ve leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur. These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four; its sites, its people, its streets. Amazon Original Four More Shots Please is nothing without south Mumbai but Udaipur and Istanbul partner Mumbai well as we take our story forward.”

Our wait to witness the escapades of these fantastic four ladies on screen will be soon over as Four More Shots Please! Season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video on the 17th of April.