Freddie Mercury's 'trick' that helped him win over Live Aid crowd

London, Jan 16 (IANS) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has heaped praise on Queen's late lead vocalist Freddie Mercury for winning over the crowd at Live Aid with a simple "trick".

Rock band Queen's performance at Live Aid in 1985 has often been hailed as one of the greatest gigs seen at Wembley Stadium.

While the 2018 film "Bohemian Rhapsody" pointed at the band secretly turning up the volume levels before going on stage, what was done in reality has been hailed as "genius" by Grohl, reports mirror.co.uk.

Queen began with the legendary song "Bohemian rhapsody" before turning to the crowd to bring them on board.

Speaking via FreddieMercuryClub, Grohl revealed the technique that Freddie used and explained how it ultimately helped him be "vocal ready" for the rest of their set.

Grohl said: "Every band should study Queen at Live Aid. If you really feel like that barrier is gone, you become Freddie Mercury.

"I consider him the greatest frontman of all time."

"Like, it's funny? You'd imagine that Freddie was more than human, but... you know how he controlled Wembley Stadium at Live Aid in 1985?"

Grohl continued: "He stood up there and did his vocal warm-ups with the audience. Something that intimate, where they realise, 'Oh yeah, he's just a f***ing dude'."

The warm-up that Grohl was alluding to were the call-backs with the crowd between songs, which got them involved and gave Freddie the chance to get his voice fine tuned.

Guitarist Brian May also paid tribute to his Queen bandmate, saying: "Freddie was our secret weapon. He was able to reach out to everybody in that stadium effortlessly, and I think it was really his night."

