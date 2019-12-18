Freedom of expression seems to be challenge in Raj: Payal

Jaipur, Dec 18 (IANS) "The way I have been arrested portrays that freedom of expression seems to be a challenge in Rajasthan," said actress Payal Rohatgi after reaching Jaipur on Wednesday.

She was released from the Bundi jail on Tuesday.

She said that the statement of the sessions court, saying 'freedom of speech is limited' while cancelling my bail definitely raised many questions as our Constitution and Supreme Court have already granted us the same right to us.

When asked if she shall continue her freedom of speech, she said: "I shall exercise my freedom of expression as I don't live in Saudi Arabia or Iran but in India. I shall be doing whatever is lawful in India, she further said.

"In fact, I will try to avoid being in a situation where I will have to go to jail," she further said.

Rohatgi further said that her video did not trigger any violence or war. It was posted four months back and saying that it can deteriorate our relations with other countries sounds illogical.

"I wish better sense prevails in Rajasthan. This is not an emergency era of 1900s where you can curb right to expression. Those who had problem with the video should have consulted with the family of M. O. Mathai, personal assistant of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who had written a book on Nehru family. Whatever I posted was a part of the book which is in public domain."

"However, I trust in the judiciary," she said further thanking all her fans who stood with her in her testing times.

"I am thankful to everyone, including the judiciary, lawyer and my partner Sangram, my mother, father, and brother for getting me out," she said.

Rajasthan police arrested Rohtagi on Sunday from Ahemdabad over her controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.

