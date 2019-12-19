Freida Pinto's next is a military drama

  1. Home
19 Dec 2019

Los Angeles, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Freida Pinto will soon be seen in the military drama "Unbecoming", which is based on a memoir by former US Marine Anuradha Bhagwati.

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star will also produce the TV drama project, for which she has partnered with Entertainment One, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The indie studio has acquired rights to Bhagwati's memoir "Unbecoming: A Story of Disobedience" and will adapt it as a limited series.

"Unbecoming" tells the story of Bhagwati's journey from being raised as the dutiful daughter of immigrants through her service in the Marine Corps to becoming an activist effecting historic policy reform. It's her journey as a bisexual woman of colour in the military, she ran up against misogyny, sexual violence and racism while pushing herself through the Corps' Officer Candidates School.

Following the end of her service, Bhagwati founded the Service Women's Action Network, which has brought attention to sexual violence in the military and pushed to repeal the ban on women in combat.

Pinto will produce the limited series with Emily Verellen Strom via their Freebird Films. Entertainment One will serve as the studio. A writer and outlet for the project is yet to be announced.

