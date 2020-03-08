Bangs are back! Well, actually, the tried-and-true hairstyle never really left, but Bollywood hottest stars have been updating the face-framing fringe in style. When it comes to hair transformations, the fringe is an instant update favored by the A-list and the perfect accessory to any red carpet look.

Veteran Bollywood actress Sadhana Shivdasani's also famous for fringe haircut known as the Sadhana Cut. She set the trend of bangs in hairstyle, so much so it was called Sadhanaa Cut!

Fringes or bangs is one hair-do that never really goes out of style. It is amazing for all seasons and looks great on both western outfits and the shaadi-vaadi traditional affair.

Check out the Bollywood and Television actresses below in their fringe hairstyle:

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Urvashi Rautela.

Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta and Sonakshi Sinha.

Kirti Kulhari, Richa Chadda and Bipasha Basu.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Yami Gautama and Dia Mirza.

Kangana Ranaut, Chitrangada Singh and Rani Mukerji.

Lara Dutta, Genelia D'Souza and Taapsee Pannu.

Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor.

Sunny Leone, Shruti Hassan and Kajol.

Anita Hassanandani,Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Drashti Dhami.

Hina Khan, Kritika Kamra and Jennifer Winget.

Sanaya Irani, Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor.

Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi.

Surbhi Jyoti, Shweta Tiwari and Ankita Lokhande.