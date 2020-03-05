From 'Barsaat' to 'Ramayan': Ramanand Sagar between covers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 20:25:43 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar would have been 102 if he was around. His life has now been documented in the form of a book unveiled by his son, cinematographer Prem Sagar.

Ramanand Sagar is best known as the maker of the popular mythological show of the eighties, "Ramayan", which ran on Doordarshan from January 1987 to July 1988. The book, in the form of a memoir, captures Ramanand Sagar's life and times from 1949, when he first made his mark as a writer in Raj Kapoor's "Barsaat" to the time he created "Ramayan" for national television.

Aptly titled "An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar, From Barsaat To Ramayan", the book was unveiled on Sony TV's "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Presenting a copy of the book to actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, Prem Sagar recalled how Indian television changed forever after the first episode of "Ramayan" was aired on January 25, 1987. He remembered how the show became a national obsession within weeks.

Ramanand Sagar started his Bollywood career as a clapper boy in the 1936 silent movie "Raiders Of The Rail Road" and went to become a successful writer, director and producer. The book reveals several hitherto unknown facts about his life.

