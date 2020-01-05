From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss
As New Year kicks in celebrities are already excited for this year. Kissing at midnight on New Year's Eve has been a long-standing tradition that dates back to Roman days.
Celebrities are no different than us and also love to smooch their significant other when the clock strikes midnight.
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal and many more these celebrities who welcomed their new year with a romantic cozy kiss.
Check out Celebrities kisses below:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
Ronit Bose Roy and Neelam Bose Roy
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal
Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas