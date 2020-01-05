  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 05 Jan 2020 13:00:20 IST

As New Year kicks in celebrities are already excited for this year. Kissing at midnight on New Year's Eve has been a long-standing tradition that dates back to Roman days.

Celebrities are no different than us and also love to smooch their significant other when the clock strikes midnight.

Also Read: Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor and others celebrate New Year in style

From Priyanka Chopra and  Nick Jonas to Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal and many more these celebrities who welcomed their new year with a romantic cozy kiss.

Check out Celebrities kisses below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson . I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! 🎥 @karanboolani

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Ronit Bose Roy and Neelam Bose Roy

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas

Related Topics

Feature5 Bollywood songs shot in exotic locales

5 Bollywood songs shot in exotic locales

FeatureErica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor and others celebrate New Year in style

Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor and others celebrate New Year in style

FeatureSimple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

Simple New Year Resolution Ideas for starters

FeatureRemembering Kader Khan on his Death Anniversary: 5 unforgettable comedy films of him

Remembering Kader Khan on his Death Anniversary: 5 unforgettable comedy films of him

FeatureBollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019

FeatureBollywood Party Mashup Songs

Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

FeatureFrom Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

From Priyanka Chopra to Sanaya Irani and others who welcomed New Year with a passionate Kiss

FeatureBirthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone's killer expressions

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld