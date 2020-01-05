As New Year kicks in celebrities are already excited for this year. Kissing at midnight on New Year's Eve has been a long-standing tradition that dates back to Roman days.

Celebrities are no different than us and also love to smooch their significant other when the clock strikes midnight.

Also Read: Erica Fernandes, Nakuul Mehta, Niti Taylor and others celebrate New Year in style

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal and many more these celebrities who welcomed their new year with a romantic cozy kiss.

Check out Celebrities kisses below:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Ronit Bose Roy and Neelam Bose Roy

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas