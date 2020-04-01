Cinema and books have had a long-standing romance, with many classic novels being adapted into successful films. For a book-lover, seeing characters from their favourite book(s) come alive on screen is a dream come true and we have many a filmmaker attempting to satisfy this thirst. From J.K. Rowling to Chetan Bhagat, there have been umpteen books that have been adapted into films and 2020 is no different.

Bringing to the table some interesting films, producers like Ravi Bhagchandka, Vidya Balan amongst others will prove that this is the year of great content and classic book adaptations. Here is a list of 5 books that are being adapted into films in 2020.

1. The Fault in our Stars

Tentatively titled Dil Bechara, the Bollywood adaptation of this immensely successful novel is already underway. John Green’s book had most of us weeping with Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi headlining the film, we can’t wait to see what Mukesh Chhabra has in store. Debuting as a director, this film began filming in 2018 and will release on 8th May 2020.

2. Brewster’s Millions

Brewster’s Millions was an iconic comic novel that had readers laughing their way through every chapter. Based on the story of a young man who is bequeathed a fortune by his grandfather and a unique condition to spend $1 million dollars within the first year to be able to keep the remainder of the inheritance, this book will be adapted by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out Cinemas Pvt. Ltd. The script of the film has already been locked.

3. The Girl on the Train

A mystery that had us hooked till we read every word in the book, the adaptation of this film is going to be one to watch out for! With the perfect recipe for a successful film – talented cast, compelling storyline and a great director, The Girl on the Train stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. Paula Hawkins’ wove her magic in the book and Ribhu is all set to mesmerize Indian audiences with this adaptation.

4. The Exile: The flight of Osama Bin Laden

Osama Bin Laden was an intriguing man with immense power and his story has been of interest to many around the world. Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark penned his life with quite some details taking us on a riveting journey. All set to adapt it for Bollywood is Vishal Bharadwaj, who has created some of the most dark and iconic films in Hindi cinema. Produced by Junglee Pictures, this is going to be a spine-chilling story and we can’t wait for it!

5. Indira: India’s most powerful Prime Minister

Vidya Balan revealed that she always wanted to play Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful Prime Ministers India has ever seen. She actualised her vision by purchasing the rights to the successful book Indira by Sagarika Ghosh and is currently in the process of creating a web series based on this book. Delving deep into her life, the shoot for the web series has begun.