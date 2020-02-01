  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Gabru' my second song for Ayushmann Kurrana: Singer Romy

'Gabru' my second song for Ayushmann Kurrana: Singer Romy

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020 16:30:50 IST

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Romy is ecstatic about "Gabru" his song in actor Ayushmann Khurrana's next, "Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan". Romy had earlier crooned the title track of "Badhaai Ho", starring Ayushmann with Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

"(Composer) Tanishk (Bagchi) da called me, we jammed and with his help the song was done in an hour. For me, as a singer you need to get the vibe of the song and the character, and you sing it right in the flow. It's my second outing with Ayushmann and we are already getting love for the song. I look forward to singing many more (songs) for him," Romy said.

A source said that Romy had got a call late night from Bagchi to report at the studio and record "Gabru".

The source added that there were slight improvisations along the way, and the song was ready in an hour. The song was shot the next day itself.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, and brings the "Badhaai Ho" couple of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

The comic drama focuses on homosexuality, homophobia and same-sex marriage.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSaif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

Saif's dull JAWAANI JAANEMAN, Kangana's PANGA fails, Varun's STREET DANCER decent!

NewsTune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

Tune into the latest soulful track 'Biba' from DIL HI TOH HAI SEASON 3

News'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: Vin Diesel faces off against his long lost brother

NewsGuy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie promises an entertaining ride with 'The Gentlemen'

NewsNaagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

Naagin 4: Anita Hassanandani requests Nia Sharma for a 'Naagin' dance

NewsCristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande & Dwayne Johnson bag top spot

Fashion & LifestyleJanhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Walls' by Louis Tomlinson

Song Lyrics of 'Walls' by Louis Tomlinson

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa

Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa