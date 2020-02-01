'Gabru' my second song for Ayushmann Kurrana: Singer Romy

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Romy is ecstatic about "Gabru" his song in actor Ayushmann Khurrana's next, "Shub Mangal Zyada Savdhaan". Romy had earlier crooned the title track of "Badhaai Ho", starring Ayushmann with Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

"(Composer) Tanishk (Bagchi) da called me, we jammed and with his help the song was done in an hour. For me, as a singer you need to get the vibe of the song and the character, and you sing it right in the flow. It's my second outing with Ayushmann and we are already getting love for the song. I look forward to singing many more (songs) for him," Romy said.

A source said that Romy had got a call late night from Bagchi to report at the studio and record "Gabru".

The source added that there were slight improvisations along the way, and the song was ready in an hour. The song was shot the next day itself.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, and brings the "Badhaai Ho" couple of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

The comic drama focuses on homosexuality, homophobia and same-sex marriage.

