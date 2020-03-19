During tough times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Gal Gadot has just posted the most uplifting video on social media.

To lighten the mood as the world struggled, the 'Wonder Woman' tried to create some hope by sharing a video of herself and her celebrity pals singing John Lennon's hopeful classic 'Imagine' on Instagram.

The three-minute clip which garnered a over half a million views begins with Gadot talking about "day 6 in self-quarantine" and how the current circumstances have led to her "feeling a bit philosophical" about the global nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also explains that she was inspired by a recent viral video of an Italian trumpeter playing the song on his balcony, while people quarantined in the area listened.

"We are in this together, we will get through it together," she wrote on Instagram. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends."

The video includes appearances by Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and many others.

The stars sang out the peace song by singing different portions of the song which was compiled together to form one; in accordance with the hashtag ‘#WeAreAllOne’.

The video ends with Gadot singing the closing lines of the song.