  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar dead

'Game of Thrones' actor Andrew Dunbar dead

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 13:41:45 IST

Dublin, Dec 28 (IANS) Andrew Dunbar, best known for being the body double for Theon Greyjoy, who was played by Alfie Allen in the hit series "Game of Thrones", is no more.

The Portrush native, who was in his thirties, died on Christmas Eve at his Belfast home, reports Belfast Live.

Dunbar also featured in other hit shows including "Line of Duty" and worked as a DJ.

Tributes from his colleagues and actor friends have been paid following news of his death, reports mirror.co.uk.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup "Game of Thrones", told the Belfast Live: "Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones - Andrew always stood out."

Co-star and friend Andy McClay also told the publication: "Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day's work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around."

McClay continued: "I'd say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we'd search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.

"A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, make-up and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.

"He did a lot of different things, including working as a 'Game of Thrones' tour guide which he was brilliant at. He could have made it as a professional actor but he really wanted to do his art and DJ."

--IANS

nn/kr

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Song LyricsSTREET DANCER 3D Music Review

STREET DANCER 3D Music Review

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday