Gangster Pujari back in judicial custody

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) A local court on Friday remanded intercontinental gangster Ravi Pujari to 14-day judicial custody after the completion of 10-day police custody, a police official said.

"We produced Pujari in the court on Friday and he has been remanded to judicial custody," told Central Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain to IANS.

He said the police will seek the underworld don's custody for interrogation in other cases.

In their custody till Friday, Police interrogated Pujari on the Tilaknagar shootout double murder case, occurred in 2007.

"I hope the judge will give Pujari's custody to us for further interrogation," said Jain.

A four-member Karnataka police team led by Additional Director General of Police A.K. Pandey brought the 52-year-old underworld don to Bengaluru from Dakar in Senegal via Paris in an Air France scheduled flight.

Of the over 200 cases against Pujari in the southern state, 39 are in Bengaluru, 36 at Mangaluru, 11 in Udupi on the state's west coast and one each at Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kolar and Shivamogga in Malnad.

The other cases are in Mumbai (49) and in Gujarat (75) pertaining to extortion, kidnapping, ransom demand and murder threats.

Pujari also extorted huge amounts from popular Bollywood stars and realtors, with involvement in an attempt to murder case, aimed at killing a prominent lawyer of Mumbai.

--IANS

