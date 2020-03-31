  1. Home
  Garima Jain, Akash Choudhary join 'XXX' season 2

Garima Jain, Akash Choudhary join 'XXX' season 2

31 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Garima Jain and Akash Choudhary of "Splitsvilla" fame have been roped in for the finale episode of the web series "XXX" season 2.

In the upcoming episode of the series, titled "Insecure Husband", Garima plays a sensible and smart woman who is married to a rich guy but isn't happy with her married life.

Garima said: "I am glad that I got the chance to play a role in a path-breaking show like this and am excited to see the audience's response."

On the other hand, Akash plays the role of a superstar in an episode called "Sampoorna Rishta".

Speaking about his character Rahul, Akash shared: "It was very different and a special experience for me because the character that I play is of a popular TV superstar. I worked on myself and prepped up for this character as there were a few challenging scenes which I wanted to be perfect. I was very happy to live the life of a superstar and enjoyed playing the role as I dream of becoming one in real life."

"XXX" Season 2 will soon stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

--IANS

nn/vnc

