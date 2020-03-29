  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gauhar Khan shakes a leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool'

Gauhar Khan shakes a leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Mar 2020 19:05:06 IST

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Gauhar Khan shook-a-leg on rapper Badshah's latest number "Genda Phool", on the Chinese short video application TikTok.

In the clip, Gauhar is seen dressed in white lacy crop top paired in black yoga pants performing the hook step of the number.

Badshah, who is known for hits such as "DJ wale babu", "Tareefan", "Pagal" and "Garmi", came out with the track on March 26. The music

video also features Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes.

"Genda Phool" is a groovy song with a folk twist.

The song is a recreation of an old Bengali hit sung by Swapna Chakraborty.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure