Gauhar Khan shakes a leg on Badshah's 'Genda Phool'

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Gauhar Khan shook-a-leg on rapper Badshah's latest number "Genda Phool", on the Chinese short video application TikTok.

In the clip, Gauhar is seen dressed in white lacy crop top paired in black yoga pants performing the hook step of the number.

Badshah, who is known for hits such as "DJ wale babu", "Tareefan", "Pagal" and "Garmi", came out with the track on March 26. The music

video also features Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes.

"Genda Phool" is a groovy song with a folk twist.

The song is a recreation of an old Bengali hit sung by Swapna Chakraborty.

