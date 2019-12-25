Gautam Rode loves celebrating Christmas with children

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Gautam Rode has a special noble way to celebrate the festival of Christmas. As he is associated with the initiative "Helping Hands", Gautam is planning to spend the whole day with the children there.

"Christmas is a really special day since I support the initiative 'Helping Hands' and I celebrate Christmas with the kids there. I take them to a place they would enjoy, like a hotel or fun zone and spend time with them as we play together and I become Santa for them.

"This year as well I plan to do the same by taking different kids to different fun places. My Christmas wish this year is that more kids get to study and I wish I am able to do something for these kids, always," Gautam said.

He added: "My message to my admirers is please take part in initiatives where you can do something for those actually in need and Christmas is a really beautiful opportunity to do so."

Gautam also recalled how he used to celebrate Christmas in childhood.

"Apart from this, I also go out with family for a Christmas dinner. In my childhood, I used to usually visit Christmas fairs in our area and at school with my friends and I really miss those days," he said.

On the work front, Gautam is currently playing a pivotal role in SAB TV's "Bhakharwadi".

