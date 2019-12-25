Geeta Phogat gave birth to Baby Boy

Geeta Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who won India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Summer Games. Geeta Phogat married wrestler Pawan Kumar on 20 November 2016.

'Dangal' film based on the life of 31-year-old Geeta and her family from Haryana has also been made. In this film, his father Mahavir was played by Aamir Khan.

And yesterday, Gold medal winner Geeta Phogat became a mother. She also shared the picture of the son on her social media account.

She wrote, "HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD 🥰🤗 He is here 🤗 we are so much in love ❤️ 👶🏻 please give him your love and blessings 🙏😇 he made our life perfect now 🙏👪 Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born 😍."

On the other hand sister, Babita Phogat has also congratulated her sister on the birth of the child. She shared a photo with her sister and newborn baby.

Babita captioned, "I wish your new bundle of joy a long life full of happiness, fun, laughter, and love. May he meet with love, success, and happiness in each and every step he takes in life. You just penned down your new legacy with this beautiful baby."

Check out the Geeta Phogat's newborn baby picture below:

Geeta Phogat gave birth to a son

Little guest came to Geeta Phogat's house