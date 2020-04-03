Geetika Vidya: I was told 25 is too old an age to become an actress

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Geetika Vidya who impressed the audience and critics alike with her performance in films like "Soni" and "Thappad", says she is content with the wisdom that she has gained by living life on her own terms, and has never been bogged down by what others advised.

Starting her career in theatre, the Delhi girl was told several discouraging and demotivating things in her days as a budding film actor.

"When I was 21-22 years old, I was told if you want to become an actress go to Mumbai now, beyond the age of 25 you will be too old. I was told if you want to get married do it now beyond the age of 25 you will be too old. I am glad I had the wisdom to be content in my thought that I am not meant to entertain those who want to see females only below 25 years old, as their heroines in real life and on reel. With this award in my hand, I want to wish resilience for directors and actors combating stereotypes," she said, after winning the Critics' Choice Film Awards for her role as a police officer in "Soni", which deals with crimes against women in the city.

--IANS

