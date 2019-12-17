Genelia on hubby Riteish's birthday: Always in the mood for you

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Dec 2019 19:20:07 IST

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh has posted an adorable birthday wish for husband Riteish Deshmukh on social media.

Riteish turned 41 on Tuesday, and Genelia posted a warm message for hubby dearest on Twitter and Instagram.

The message reads, "Dear Forever Mine

lI say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 -

You are my today and all of my tomorrows

Happy Birthday Love

Forever yours

Ps- I'm always in the mood for you"

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in "Baaghi 3". The action-thriller directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

--IANS

abh/vnc

