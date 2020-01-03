  1. Home
Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 17 years of togetherness (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 14:36:38 IST

Star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are super emotional as their debut film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" completed 17 years on Friday.

The two took to Instagram and posted a couple of videos in which they can be seen celebrating their 17 years of togetherness.

"17 years of 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'...My first film- It has my heart quite literally," Genelia wrote on social media.

Genelia and Riteish, who met on the sets of "Tujhe Meri Kasam", tied the knot in 2012. They also share two sons Rahyl and Riaan.

The couple also recreated some of the iconic moments of the film, which was released in 2003.

"17 years on .... fees like yesterday- reliving the memories of our debut film," Riteish captioned one of the videos.

In the videos, Genelia and Riteish are seen dancing to the tunes of the songs which were featured in their first film.

