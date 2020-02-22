  1. Home
  2. News
  3. George and Amal Clooney's mansion flooded after heavy storm

George and Amal Clooney's mansion flooded after heavy storm

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 17:18:42 IST

London, Feb 22 (IANS) Hollywood superstar George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region.

Photographs show that nearly all of the land surrounding the $13 million estate, including the basketball court, has almost completely been submerged in water, reports pagesix.com.

The actor's representative however assured that "all is fine" despite the flooding.

According to Architectural Digest, George and Amal Clooney purchased the 17th-century mansion shortly after their Venetian wedding in 2014. The home sits on a four-acre island in the middle of the River Thames.

Fox News reports that Storm Dennis caused severe flooding in parts of England and Wales. The Environmental Agency said England received 121 percent of its average February rainfall and major rivers set new flood records.

George Clooney, 58, was last seen in the 2016 thriller "Money Monster", directed by Jodie Foster and co-starring Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe and Giancarlo Esposito

He will next be seen in the self-directed post-apocalyptic drama, "The Midnight Sky". The film is based on the novel "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and co-stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. Shooting for the Netflix-distributed film began on October 21 2019, and a release daye is yet to be confirmed.

--IANS

dc/vnc

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

NewsHere's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

Here's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

NewsAyushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

Ayushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

NewsHina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

Hina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

NewsShatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

Shatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

NewsGwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Movie ReviewBrahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Brahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress