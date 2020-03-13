  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Get ready for 'Soul' searching as Disney and Pixar unveil the latest trailer of 'Soul'

Get ready for 'Soul' searching as Disney and Pixar unveil the latest trailer of 'Soul'

Soul
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 11:15:12 IST

Get ready for some ‘Soul’ searching this June as Disney and Pixar unveil the latest trailer of - Soul. Prepare yourself to embrace a whole new meaning to life this June as Disney and Pixar drop the trailer for their much-awaited film ‘Soul’. From the streets of New York City to being transported into a cosmic realm called The Great Before, Soul will answer some of life’s important questions.

From the studio that gave us ‘Inside Out’, the latest trailer of the animated film will take the viewers on the journey of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) and how he is about to find his true calling. Having lost his passion for music, Joe seeks the help of a soul named 22 to find his way back and, in the process, learn a lot about himself on a journey of discovery, introspection and self-realization.

Directed by the two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter and featuring a stellar cast that includes Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Questlove and Daveed Diggs, Soul is all set to hit theatres this June 2020. 

Related Topics

NewsRicha Chadha lends support to womens board for films, TV

Richa Chadha lends support to womens board for films, TV

NewsIndias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant

Indias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant

NewsArmaan Malik to launch first English song

Armaan Malik to launch first English song

NewsAkshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed post coronavirus scare

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' postponed post coronavirus scare

NewsWhen Deepika Padukone opened up on relationship woes

When Deepika Padukone opened up on relationship woes

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels