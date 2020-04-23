  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 15:30:28 IST

With the first season of the highly-appreciated Baarish concluding with Gauravi ending up behind bars, viewers were filled with a lot of questions as to what happens next. It seems that their prayers have been answered as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are all set to treat their viewers with the second season of Baarish next month.

Delighting fans once again, the show will see renowned actors from the industry, Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi along with Priya Banerjee, Manit Joura, Sahil Shroff return to the screens in the second season along with a host of new characters.

The first season of the romantic drama showcased the hardships of maintaining relationships and how the imperfect love story of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) defined their responsibilities towards their respective families.

With the couple being separated as Gauravi is locked up in jail, it remains to be seen what’s planned next for them? Will Gauravi and Anuj come together? If yes, will their relationship be the same as before? We may get a few more answers as the teaser is all set to drop this April 25.

