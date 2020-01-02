Get Wicked sweltering new trailer of Gandii Baat 4

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat has been breaking records and topping the charts since the release of the first season. Creating a franchise in its own, the series has enthralled its audiences and critics with unabashed and sultry narratives of relationships and human tendencies.

It has grown to become one of the most sought-after series that depicts love stories in its wild and intense form. Adding to its successful legacy and giving a glimpse into the new season of Gandii Baat with its special episode launched in November, Gandii Baat Season 4 is soon paving its way to the digital screens.

ALTBalaji brings back the excitement among the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the series with the launch of its titillating trailer today. One look at it and you realize that the show promises nothing less than a much bolder and hotter experience for its viewers.

The erotic pulp-fiction will showcase four new episodes in its new season featuring Saba Saudagar, Ankit Bharadwaj, Ashish Dixit, Garima Jain, Ibra Khan, Rishabh Shukla, Yash Chaudhary, Edin Rose, amongst others. Like its previous seasons, the new season also breaks certain stereotypes while highlighting certain facts and topics which no one bothers to address in an Indian society. Be it a woman’s desire, consent or sexuality, all of it is treated as a secondary thing. Looking at it from a modern lens, this new season will not only be more exciting but puts forward a woman’s desire and choices above all.

Commenting on the same Saba Saudagar said, “My association with ALTBalaji goes back to the horror-comedy Booo…Sabki Phategi which I enjoyed to my fullest. It feels great to be back on yet another recognized franchise and collaborating with the digital platform once again. The show perfectly depicts/showcases tales from the rural interiors of the country which are hardly narrated to audiences.

ALTBalaji, as a pioneer, once again broke new ground by highlighting these stories. Not only is the show gripping and entertaining, but it is one that is way ahead of its time. I am really very nervous but excited ahead of the show’s launch and I hope it strikes a chord with the viewer like it has been doing over the past three seasons.”

In the last three seasons, the audience witnessed sultry-themed love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes. Renowned names like Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Lalit Bisht, Gehna Vaishisht, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen amongst others were seen raising the bar as well as temperatures with their bold performances.

For season 2, the show also launched the first-ever promotional item song seen on the web-series space in the form of ‘Dil Behla Du Tera’ that featured Scarlett Mellish Wilson, Neetha Shetty and Flora Saini.