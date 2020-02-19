  1. Home
  2. News
  3. #GetWellSoonThala: Ajith Kumar is injured on the sets

#GetWellSoonThala: Ajith Kumar is injured on the sets

Ajith Kumar
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 13:31:02 IST

Tollywood actor Ajith Kumar is recently busy with his upcoming movie Valimai. Which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director Vinodh and its regular shooting commenced from last December.

After wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad, the crew moved to Chennai to shoot the next schedule. He suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt for his upcoming film, Valimai.

Ajith will take a break from shooting and resume the next schedule set to happen in Hyderabad soon.

As soon as Ajit Kumar is injured, the fans are praying for his quick recovery. #GetWellsoonThala trend is also trending on Twitter.  After seeing this, it seems like the fans are very concerned about Ajit Kumar.

Related Topics

NewsRana Daggubati excited about his upcoming film

Rana Daggubati excited about his upcoming film

NewsWhen Billie Eilish got emotional at 2020 BRIT Awards

When Billie Eilish got emotional at 2020 BRIT Awards

NewsWhy Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

NewsSalman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour

Salman Khan gears up for upcoming US tour

NewsBear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

NewsBen Affleck opens up on his divorce with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck opens up on his divorce with Jennifer Garner

Fashion & LifestyleAshley Tisdale reveals her beauty secret

Ashley Tisdale reveals her beauty secret

Fashion & LifestyleKareena Kapoor Khan's hot Bridal photoshoot for latest magazine

Kareena Kapoor Khan's hot Bridal photoshoot for latest magazine

NewsBritney Spears suffers injury while dancing

Britney Spears suffers injury while dancing