GetWellSoonThala: Ajith Kumar is injured on the sets

Tollywood actor Ajith Kumar is recently busy with his upcoming movie Valimai. Which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director Vinodh and its regular shooting commenced from last December.

After wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad, the crew moved to Chennai to shoot the next schedule. He suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt for his upcoming film, Valimai.

Ajith will take a break from shooting and resume the next schedule set to happen in Hyderabad soon.

As soon as Ajit Kumar is injured, the fans are praying for his quick recovery. #GetWellsoonThala trend is also trending on Twitter. After seeing this, it seems like the fans are very concerned about Ajit Kumar.