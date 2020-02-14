'Ghungroo' singer Shilpa Rao creates love mashup on V-Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Singer Shilpa Rao, who is best known for songs like "Ghungroo" ("War") "Khuda jaane" ("Bachna Ae Haseeno") and "Subhanallah" ("Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani"), has created a love mashup of her tracks on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Friday.

"I just thought of making this Valentine's day more special, so I chose all my romantic tracks and created a mashup. I have seen many couples who tell me, 'your song has got us together or I have sung your song while proposing my special person '.. So I just thought to give them and their loved ones this small gift from my side," Shilpa said.

The mashup comprises of songs like "Khuda jJaane", "Subhanallah", "Meherbaan" ("Bang Bang!"), and "Bulleya" ("Ae Dil Hai Mushkil") and her latest hit "Ghungroo".

--IANS

sim/