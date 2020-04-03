'Ghungroo' singer Shilpa Roy gets emotional on guru Hariharan's b'day

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) National Award-winning singer Hariharan has received a very special birthday message from his student Shilpa Rao, who is best known for singing "Ghungroo" in "War".

Taking to social media to wish a happy birthday to her guru, Shilpa wrote: "My thoughts here ~ I need to do better in music. That's what he did for a generation of singers and musicians, inspired them to be better at music.

"Here's wishing my Guruji @singerhariharana Uncle a very very happy birthday ??. If I could be 1% as good as him I would be most fortunate."

She also posted a throwback picture of her sitting next to Hariharan.

Hariharan, who has given hit songs like "Tu hi re" and "Ek Duje ke vaaste", has also received honours like the Padma Shri, Kerala State Film Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award and Filmfare Award, apart from bagging the National Award.

--IANS

sim/vnc