  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Ghungroo' singer Shilpa Roy gets emotional on guru Hariharan's b'day

'Ghungroo' singer Shilpa Roy gets emotional on guru Hariharan's b'day

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 21:28:53 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) National Award-winning singer Hariharan has received a very special birthday message from his student Shilpa Rao, who is best known for singing "Ghungroo" in "War".

Taking to social media to wish a happy birthday to her guru, Shilpa wrote: "My thoughts here ~ I need to do better in music. That's what he did for a generation of singers and musicians, inspired them to be better at music.

"Here's wishing my Guruji @singerhariharana Uncle a very very happy birthday ??. If I could be 1% as good as him I would be most fortunate."

She also posted a throwback picture of her sitting next to Hariharan.

Hariharan, who has given hit songs like "Tu hi re" and "Ek Duje ke vaaste", has also received honours like the Padma Shri, Kerala State Film Award, Tamil Nadu State Film Award and Filmfare Award, apart from bagging the National Award.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs