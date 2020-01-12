  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik confirm their reunion

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik confirm their reunion

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Jan 2020 19:14:50 IST

New York, Jan 12 (IANS) Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik looked loved up while celebrating the latter's birthday.

They last went their separate ways in November 2018. Now Gigi and Zayn seem overjoyed to be back together again, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The couple were seen on Saturday night in New York as they went out to celebrate Zayn's birthday at a Mediterranean-Italian spot with Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, their mother Yolanda Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.

The couple confirmed their first break-up in March 2018, but they were back together again by the following month.

By November they seemed to have moved apart, though it wasn't until January 2019 that they confirmed their break-up again.

Despite not being together, the two remained friends throughout last year.

By December, the reunion rumours began to pick up steam when Gigi shared a photo of a meal she was cooking based on a recipe from Zayn's mother, whom she also tagged in the post.

Now they have been seen out with arms locked.

--IANS

nn/arm

News'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

'83' poster: Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar out

NewsDaniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was once mistook as 'homeless' man

NewsKit Harington to make his Broadway debut

Kit Harington to make his Broadway debut

NewsJoaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

Joaquin Phoenix arrested at climate change protest

NewsEarly lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

Early lead for TANHAJI Ajay but Deepika's CHHAPAAK makes ground!

NewsBigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates: Laughter riot takes over the Bigg Boss house

FeatureNahi Chahiye Mujhko Teri Second Hand Jawaani: These 'Jawaani' songs from Bollywood

Nahi Chahiye Mujhko Teri Second Hand Jawaani: These 'Jawaani' songs from Bollywood

Fashion & LifestyleSamundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Samundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Fashion & Lifestyle5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth

5 Bollywood films that struck the right chord with youth