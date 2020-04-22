Many countries in the world are currently under lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Many celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to keep their followers entertained.

While some are exploring their skills in different activities, others are focusing on transforming their loved ones. one such is Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani who is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Both of them are quite active on social media and often share updates for their fans. Now amid the lockdown, Giorgia and Arbaaz are making the most of their free time and spending quality time with each other.

Both of them give us major couple goals and all their social media posts are proof. Recently, Giorgia shared a Fun Video with Arbaaz where she gave him a drastic transformations look in quarantine, which received much love and praise in the comments section.

The Italian model added a lot of thought bubbles to the video with some of her ROFL responses. Giorgia offered us two choices to choose from when assessing the video as she put it this way.: "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say?" The video began with a glimpse of Arbaaz resting on a couch in the balcony, which was accompanied by this description: "Dinbhar sona, complete coma."

Soon after Giorgia had made a short trip to the washroom to pick up the shaving kit. As she adorably brushed Arbaaz's face (which was apparently sleeping) with shaving foam, Giorgia said.: "I'm just frosting... I feel like an artist." LOL. The last step in the video was when Giorgia decided to shape the shaving foam like a toothbrush mustache. "Charlie Chaplin or Hitler?" she wrote before giving Arbaaz a clean shave. The video ends with Arbaaz's reaction to Giorgia's salon skills and he rated it with a thumbs-up!

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been painting the town red for a while now. Well, Georgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.