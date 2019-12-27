Glamsham Bollywood 2019 : The Incredibles part 1

The year 2019 is about to end. Before saying goodbye to the year and welcoming 2020 with a new dope of hope, let’s rewind and highlight the ones that made some unique contribution and stood alone in some way or the other.

SUPER 30

Based on the life of the living genius mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name. SUPER 30 Hrithik Roshan as Anand, saw the Bollywood Greek god in an altogether different de glam avatar and he excelled in this crowd pleasing look into the life of a living legend the genius mathematician Anand Kumar who made the impossible.

ARTICLE 15

Anubhav Sinha’s excellent amalgamation of a real-life tragedy as a thriller imparting into a bitingly trenchant commentary on caste divide, underlined a sweepingly fearless and relevant political comment? Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead the movie powerfully and painful dealt with the Article 15 of the Constitution of India and offered a soothingly healing hope as well.

THE TASHKENT FILES

Vivek Agnihotri’s terrific exposure of a political cover up based on the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was not well appreciated by the critics in general but the movie starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in leading roles became a sleeper hit and proved the so called experts wrong.

HAMID

Winning the National Film Award 2019 in the best Urdu movie category, HAMID by Aijaz Khan starring Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi, remains that innocent call, the humanitarian urge for ages. A gem that raises the bar, sentimentally sobering and compassionate adage of peace and hope, we have had movies on the situation in Kashmir and will continue to have but HAMID the adaptation of the play Phone No 786 by Mohd. Amin Bhat is an altogether soul stirring experience.

DE DE PYAR DE

Brickbats are welcome with an ‘open heart’ and ‘mind’. A section may have an objection but for me DE DE PYAR DE directed by Akiv Ali starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh remains a brilliantly performed, charmingly modern & bitter sweet romance that in the first impression seemed to be taking the traditional rom com route with ‘age’ as a twist but after a while it politely argued on the understanding of love with a degree of maturity, wit and humor.

BADLA

A lesson on how to adapt a European classic and pay due respect to the soul by Sujoy Ghosh. BADLA – The official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film THE INVISIBLE GUEST starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh was spell bindingly sensational, a terrific knock out

SONCHIRIYA

A master class on how to get the required dialect and milieu just perfect. Abhishek Chaubey’s A masterly etched gritty fusion of struggle, pain & redemption next after Shekhar Kapur’s BANDIT QUEEN. Abhishek Chaubey’s cult is brilliantly examined case of caste discrimination, human suffering, and the position of women in India that saw Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in brilliant acts. Especially Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey

GULLY BOY

Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, GULLY BOY starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, though it failed to make at in the final list, The rapturous cinematic triumph by Zoya Akhtar is a masterly crafted piece with layers and written with depth. The rap became a rage and showcased the unseen range of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE

This Vicky Kaushal starrer kept the ‘josh’ high. Winning 4 honours at the 66th National Film Awards, URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE in the category of best director (Aditya Dhar), Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal), Best Audiography (Bishwadeep D. Chatterjee) and Best Music Director (Shashwat Sachdev). This terrific action drama thwarted the cliché jingoism in Bollywood war saga’s and earned on its real feelings of patriotisms laced with a thrilling edge of the seat excitement.