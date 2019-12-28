Glamsham's Bollywood 2019 : The Incredibles part 2

Continuing the rewind in part 2 and highlighting the ones that made some unique contribution and stood alone, we foud that the year 2019 got even better.

GOOD NEWWZ

Ending the year on a highly joyous note, GOOD NEWWZ the out rightly hilarious laugh riot based on vitro fertilization starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani is a knock out entertainer. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the movie is the best news of 2019. The feel-good mainstream joy of the year is what wholesome entertainer is meant to be.

MARDAANI 2

The sequel to the 2014 film MARDAANI by Gopi Puthran, featuring Rani Mukerji reprising her role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy was in sync with today’s times. The story follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old rapist (Vishal Jethwa). The movie received accolades for its terrifically gripping, gritty and well-etched narrative powered by master performance by Rani and Vishal Jethwa.

PATI PATNI AUR WOH

A lesson on how to remake a classic, PATI PATNI AUR WOHH directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of the 1978 film of same name by B.R. Chopra starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The remake of the legendary B.R. Chopra’s 1978 classic by Mudassar Aziz was illuminating right from beginning in its honesty and respect for the original. In sync with today’s time with a decisive edge coming from a surprise twist in character graph, the movie showed a rare debate on the ‘who’ of woh’ and found solace in its pleasing humour wrapped in wining emotions and top-notch performance.

BALA

Based on premature balding, BALA the witty and densely woven gem of love by Amar Kaushik saw Ayushmann Khurrana in his career best role. The movie is also the best coming of age drama to come in recent years.

SAAND KI AANKH

The biographical drama directed by Tushar Hiranandani based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. The movie was surrounded by controversies due to the selection of young actors for the role of the aged real life sharp shooters. But Bingo!! The movie proved the naysayers wrong and hits the bull’s eye with full emotion and inspiration.

THE SKY IS PINK

Based on a real life incident, THE SKY IS PINK directed by Shonali Bose starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf, saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas's return to light, camera and action after a three-year break from Bollywood in a pious, soul-stirring metaphor that underlines deep undying love and responsibility.

National award winner Shonali Bose’s told the emotionally uplifting story of Aisha Chaudhary – young 25 year old who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis who narrates the story of undying love of her parents.

THE SKY IS PINK is a tremendous understanding of pain, grief, love, family, bonding, the agony of loss and the rainbow of hope in an immersive knockout that can make even a stone hearted teary eyed.

SECTION 375

An example of brilliant writing and thorough understanding of the subject matter – Rape. SECTION 375 is probably the most compelling courtroom drama movie Bollywood has ever seen. Manish Gupta exemplary to the point screenplay backed by Ajay Bahl’s smooth narration and outstanding performance by Akshaye Khanna along with brilliant support from Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra made the critics and the audience go gaga over this perfect court room thriller drama.

CHHICHHORE

The coming-of-age comedy-drama by Nitesh Tiwari starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, embraced life and friendship with its boon and curse crossing generations. Making CHHICHHORE not just a movie, but an experience, a lesson on life that is essential for everyone

BATLA HOUSE

Inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008, the John Abraham starrer helmed by Nikkhil Advani saw John Abraham excel in his career best as DCP Special Cell = Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in this main stream/massy hot cake that entertained, enlightened and asked pertinent questions as well.

JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA

The movie remained in news for all other reasons thanks to the controversy between Kangana Ranaut and a section of media. However, her ugly spat didn’t affect the ‘judgment’ of JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA. The flawlessly performed, brilliantly crafted, dark & beautiful piece of cinema found the actors, director and writer in such command of their craft that was strikingly compelling and haunting. Director Prakash Kovelamudi - the son of the legendary south Indian director K. Raghavendra Rao exceptionally maintained the de noir tone with a twisted fairy tale element remarkably powered by Kanika Dhillon’s brilliant writing.

KABIR SINGH

The game changer in the career of Shahid Kapoor. KABIR SINGH – the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster ARJUN REDDY by Sandeep Vanga, had its share of controversies. However, the masses lapped it up and the raw, bold & passionate tale of love saw the cash registers ringing making it the second highest grosser of the year.