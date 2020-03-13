Gloria Gaynor's 'I will survive' challenge to encourage handwashing

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 15:40:53 IST

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Singer Gloria Gaynor is urging fans to sing the chorus of her iconic 1978 hit number, "I will survive", while washing their hands, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Gaynor sings the chorus of the empowering number which lasts 20 seconds -- the amount of time health experts are encouraging people to wash their hands to stay clean amid the ongoing global pandemic, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer launched the #IWillSurvive challenge on March 11 by posting a video demonstration of herself washing her hands while singing the 1978 disco hit on Chinese short-video making app TikTok.

She captioned it: "It only takes 20 seconds to survive."

