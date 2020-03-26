'Go corona go': DJ Sheizwood's new song with Deepshikha Nagpal

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 17:48:48 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) While there is a complete lockdown in India owing to COVID-19, DJ Sheizwood and Deepshikha Nagpal have come up with a song titled "Go corona go".

It has music by DJ Sheizwood and lyrics by Kunwar Juneja.

Through the song, the makers are requesting everyone to battle this pandemic together and remain safe.

DJ Sheizwood said: "It better to be safe than sorry. I request people to stay indoors, avoid public gatherings, use masks and sanitisers, and be safe."

Deepshikha insited the coronavirus threat is real. "The best way to overcome this is by being careful to avoid potential danger. Health is wealth, it's high time people start implementing this."

Presented by Apeksha Music, the song has been produced by Ajay Jaswal.

Total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 649 from 606 a day before, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

--IANS

nn/vnc

