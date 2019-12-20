  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Goa Sunburn EDM setback: HC says permission only if dues paid

Goa Sunburn EDM setback: HC says permission only if dues paid

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 19:04:08 IST

Panaji, Dec 20 (IANS) In a setback to the organisers of the Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music (EDM) festival, the Bombay High Court bench in Goa, on Friday, barred the state Tourism Ministry from permitting the event until Rs 2.25 crore is not deposited by the organisers towards security deposit and back payments.

The order by Justices M.S. Jawalkar and Mahesh Sonak follows a petition by Trajano D'Mello, who has said that permission cannot be granted to the organisers of the EDM until they clear dues owed to the state exchequer for events held in the past in Goa.

"If, the aforesaid amounts are indeed deposited, then, and only then, the permission granted by the state government shall take effect. The Director of Tourism will ensure that the permission are acted upon only and only if the deposit of Rs 2.25 crore is made and not otherwise," the order issued by Jawalkar and Sonak reads.

Sunburn Klassique, a franchise of Percept Live label Sunburn, is being billed as one of the biggest EDM festivals to be held in Goa this year, and is scheduled to be held over two days on December 23-24.

Out of the Rs 2.25 crore, which the Court directed the organisers of Sunburn to pay to the state Tourism Ministry, Rs 1.5 crore covers a security deposit and "Rs 75 lakh is towards prima facile outstanding amount of Rs 1.38 crore towards commercial taxes and payment towards police bandobast (security) duty.

Sunburn EDM festival has been a regular feature in Goa during December, but had run up several crore as dues to the state exchequer. Since last year, the festival franchised the Goa EDM festival to a subsidiary entity 'Sunburn Klassique'.

"The aforesaid order has been made because, as observed by us in our earlier orders, every time when this festival is organised, the issue of clearance of earlier dues crops up. Every time we are informed that on this occasion, some different entity is organising the festival. Prima facie, invariably, we feel there is nexus between the previous entity and the entity which proposes to organise this festival," the order added.

--IANS

maya/bc

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

News"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

"This is a story 20 years in the making", shares Kabir Khan over his upcoming show 'The Forgotten Army'

NewsRajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

Rajniesh Duggall to make digital debut in "The Ghost Thesis"

NewsNever Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Never Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

News'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' to release in India

'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' to release in India

NewsTom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day

Tom Holland's adorable birthday wish for Jake Gyllenhaal will make your day

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio spotted on date night with mysterious girl

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted on date night with mysterious girl