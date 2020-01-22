Goa tableau to showcase its biodiversity, shores

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 22:09:12 IST

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Goa will depict its seashore along with its biodiversity and livelihoods on its tableau during the Republic Day parade, apart from highlighting the state's campaign to 'Save the Frog'.

"The front part of the tableau will showcase a frog perched on a rock, playing guitar amid crabs, starfish and sea shells," a senior state government officer said.

Two dolphins popping out of water will be part of the tableau.

"The middle part will have a huge shell surrounded by dainty boats made of oyster-like shells, with dancers and locals in colourful attire, including traditional Kunbi saree and colourful dresses," the officer said.

The tableau will showcase a fisherman casting his net from a traditional fishing canoe.

On the periphery will be a mermaid, fish, starfish and a variety of shells and conches.

At the tableau rear will be a model of the majestic Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, situated in Panaji. The zig-zag steps leading up the church make for an impressive sight.

