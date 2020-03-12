Goa wale beach pe....Raani aakhein meech ke...This song totally gives Beach vibes..From creative figure-flattering styles to string numbers, here are the hottest swim looks of the year! Bikini, swimsuits, tankinis and more!

Want to show off the abs you worked hard for or that new swimsuit you just bought, but not quite sure how to? Say no more, because you can learn from the experts themselves: your favorite celebrities!

Our favorites celebs show how to nail a 'Beach wala Pose'. Check out your favorite celebs and their 'Beach wala Pose'

Hina Khan wore a red and green bikini paired with sunglasses looked mesmerizing as ever.

Surbhi Chandna's beach wala pose is soo sensuous

Sanaya Irani's seductive beach wala pose.

Anita Hassanadani wore a light yellow blazer top and shorts and posed like a pro

Nia Sharma is seen wearing a white bandeau top with a shirt. She looks like a white mermaid. She paints a pretty picture while posing on the beach.

Erica Fernandes wore a pink swimsuit, posing at the beach. Erica looks every bit of hotness

Niti Taylor wore a pink outfit posing at the beach.

Tejasswi Prakash wore a white outfit posed like a pro.

Surbhi Jyoti aces the beach look with white denim shorts and red floral crop top. A nose ring and bangs compliment her entire look.

Krystle Dsouza's sunkissed photo at the beach.

Shraddha Arya looked every bit gorgeous in a yellow printed dress posing by the beach.

Mouni Roy rocks in red bikini at the beach.

Rubina Dilaik poses in a bikini with a black cape.

Karisma Tanna's backless beach pose is so hot...!