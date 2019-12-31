The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will ring in the New Year’s first day with a big surprise for its viewers. The residents of Gokuldham Society too are equally eager to find out what’s in store after Bhide has announced the arrival of special guests in the Society.

On the previous evening the entire Society had celebrated New Year’s Eve with much merriment and fun but now, the very next day, the first day of the New Year is about to become doubly exciting in anticipation of someone special visiting Gokuldham.

Having read something interesting in the newspaper, Bhide sees an opportunity to plan a special surprise for the residents of Gokuldham Society. For actualizing the plan, he approaches Popat Lal who is a senior journalist, seeking his help to invite the guests.

Popat Lal obliges and invites them to Gokuldham Society and they accept the invitation. Excited about his plan coming through, Bhide asks Abdul to inform everyone in the Society to assemble in the Club House sharp at 8 pm. Of course, as usual, Tapu sena takes the onus of decorating the venue for giving the special guests a befitting welcome.

“As the only and ideal secretary of Gokuldham Society I wish to give the residents a grand surprise to welcome in the first day of the New Year. I am sure they all will be super charged up on hearing this. Popat Lal has been a great help in making this possible. Now I am just eagerly waiting to find out what they all feel about my surprise plan,” says Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide.

Viewers too, along with the residents of Gokuldham Society get ready to meet these special guests.