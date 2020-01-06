Golden Globes 2020: Jared Harris takes a dig at Netflix

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Jared Harris doesn't feel that it is "all about Netflix", and he reiterated it when he got on the stage to pick up a Golden Globe for his HBO series "Chernobyl".

"Chernobyl", which dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident near the Ukrainian city of Pripyat, won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award, after beating Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable.

Harris, who stars in the series, took the stage alongside his co-star Stellan Skarsgard and series creator Craig Maizen and director Johan Renck.

As he got on the stage, Harris thanked HBO and addressed a point from host Ricky Gervais' monologue wherein he claimed that "the best actors" are working with Netflix.

"See, Ricky? It's not all about Netflix, Sorry Netflix," Harris said.

Harris went on to dedicate the win to the victims of the tragedy.

He said: "Craig, your script poses the question: What is the cost of lies? And that question becomes more relevant with each passing day's news cycle. The people of the Ukraine and Belarus bore the brunt of this catastrophe and they shielded millions of people from its worst effects at the cost of their own lives."

"Chernobyl is dedicated to their courage and sacrifice," he added.

The gripping five-episode mini-series also puts the spotlight on the cleanup efforts that followed after the nuclear accident on April 26, 1986.

