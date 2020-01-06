Golden Globes 2020: Ramy Youssef takes home first award

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 08:17:19 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Ramy Youssef took home his first Golden Globe at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony for his role in the series "Ramy".

He won in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy category. This was the actor's first Golden Globe nomination.

"This is thanks to God. Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show," the actor joked as he got on the stage on Sunday night to accept the award from stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

"We made a specific show on a Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey and this means a lot," he added.

"Ramy" is about a Muslim-American family living New Jersey. In the category, Youssef beat out Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method"), Bill Hader ("Barry"), Ben Platt ("The Politician") and Paul Rudd ("Living with Yourself").

"My mom, also, by the way, was rooting for Michael Douglas," the actor confessed to the audience.

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony here.

