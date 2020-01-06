Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe sends out message on climate change

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 08:40:27 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice", but he was absent from the ceremony due to the Australian bushfires.

He won the trophy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category at the award ceremony here. Actors and presenters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston revealed that he skipped the ceremony to be with his family.

"Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires," Aniston said.

He might have skipped the ceremony, but he sent out an important message about the perils of climate change. Aniston read out the message which Crowe sent in case he won.

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," Aniston shared.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you," she added.

Crowe was pitted against Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy"), Jared Harris ("Chernobyl") and Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon").

"The Loudest Voice", a seven-part series, throws light on the life of Roger Ailes, the former CEO of Fox News. Naomi Watts is seen as journalist Gretchen Carlson in the limited series.

The show spotlights Ailes' history of sexual abuse, and Carlson's landmark sexual harassment lawsuit against the former that led to his ouster.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was aired in India on Colors Infinity.

--IANS

sug/ksk/

