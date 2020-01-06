  1. Home
Taron Egerton dedicates his Golden Globes Award to Elton John (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 14:57:09 IST

Actor Taron Egerton picked up his first Golden Globe for bringing life of legendary singer Elton John alive on the big screen through "Rocketman".

At the Golden Globes ceremony, the actor picked up the award in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category. He had stiff competition with Daniel Craig ("Knives Out"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") and Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name") also in the race to win the award.

"I really wish I'd written something," said Egerton, who seemed surprised with the win and also stumbled a little while getting on the stage.

"I'm so honoured to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons. This role has changed my life. It's been the best experience of my life," he added.

Described as an "epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of John's breakthrough years", the film follows the journey of his transformation from a shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into an international superstar.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film, distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios, also stars Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed songwriting partner.

Egerton also thanked Elton for allowing him the honour of portraying him onscreen. Elton also seemed excited with Egerton's win as he was seen jumping with joy on his seat when Egerton's name was announced as the winner.

"To Elton John -- thank you for the music, for living a life less ordinary and for being my friend," Egerton said.

Egerton's wrapped up by thanking his mother present in the audience, saying, "This one's for you, Ma'am".

